Crime

36-year-old man charged in deadly downtown Edmonton stabbing

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 5:26 pm
A file photo of an Edmonton police vehicle.
A file photo of an Edmonton police vehicle. File/Global News

An autopsy has determined that a man who died following an altercation in downtown Edmonton this week was stabbed to death.

Andrew Bishop, 36, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the killing, police said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

The 34-year-old victim was identified by police as David Cox.

Police were called to a reported altercation in progress in an area on Jasper Avenue east of 99 Street at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

When officers found the victim, police said they took him to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives probe death of man who ‘appeared to have been stabbed’ in downtown Edmonton

Bishop is expected to appear in court on Oct. 10.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

