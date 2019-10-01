Homicide detectives probe death of man who ‘appeared to have been stabbed’ in downtown Edmonton

The death of a 34-year-old man following a reported altercation near the Edmonton Convention Centre on Monday night has triggered a suspicious death investigation, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

Police said at about 10:30 p.m., officers were called to an area east of 99 Street on Jasper Avenue for a report of an altercation.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male who appeared to have been stabbed,” police said in a news release on Tuesday. “The male was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Police said a 36-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident but noted that he had not been charged. They did not say if he was considered a suspect.

“Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the Edmonton Convention Centre late yesterday evening and witnessed the altercation,” police said.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

An autopsy was expected to take place sometime on Tuesday.