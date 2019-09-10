Skip the Dishes driver robbed and stabbed in north Edmonton: police

A Skip the Dishes driver was reportedly stabbed and robbed as he was delivering food in north Edmonton late last month, police said.

Police responded to the assault on Friday, Aug. 30 just after 4 a.m., near 163 Avenue and 100 Street. Officers arrived to find a 50-year-old Skip the Dishes driver who was allegedly stabbed and robbed.

Investigators believe three men approached the driver and demanded his personal belongings, as well as the food he was delivering to an apartment building.

Police said a struggle allegedly ensued, at which time the driver was stabbed and robbed. The man was treated and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are believed to have left the area in an unknown vehicle, police said.

Investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses or drivers who may have been in the area at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police or submit anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.