Crime

30-year-old from Kirkland Lake charged with theft, fraud: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 4:35 pm
Nick Westoll / Global News File

A 30-year-old has been charged after OPP say they responded to three reports of theft from various businesses in Kirkland Lake between Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, police say they found the accused walking on Station Road and advised them that they were under arrest.

Brandon Sutherland, the accused, resisted the arrest, which resulted in a short struggle with the police, officers add.

No one was injured during the struggle.

Sutherland has been subsequently charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of fraudulently obtaining food, one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of resisting a peace officer and one count of engaging with a prohibited activity on the premises, police say.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Temiskaming Shores by video on Wednesday.

TAGS
Kirkland LakeKirkland Lake fraudKirkland Lake OPPKirkland Lake theftOntario Provincial PoliceOPPStation Road Kirkland LakeTemiskaming ShoresTown of Kirkland Lake
