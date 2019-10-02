‘Can’t afford to run’: Concerns over high school football future raised over grass field closures

The high school football community in the Halifax Regional Municipality are raising concerns over a reported decision by the municipality to close grass playing fields effective mid October.

“I think what they [HRM] didn’t do was an impact analysis as to closing these fields, what it would have on the sport of football,” Brian Mason said, the manager of Sir John A Flames football program.

Global News has requested an interview with municipal staff regarding the topic of grass field closures, but no one has been available to comment on the issue so far.

HRM football community concerned over municipal decision to reportedly close grass playing fields for maintenance effective Oct 16. pic.twitter.com/ZC0tzREmtV — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) October 2, 2019

According to Mason, grass field closures are due to maintenance plans, although he doesn’t know what type specifically.

Councillor Waye Mason commented on the topic this Sunday via Twitter, stating that high schools had information regarding field closures well before the start of the new season.

The Halifax South Downtown councillor, said in a message sent via Twitter that the school was told about the closure of the field in February, and that the principal was informed.

“It appears there were internal communication problems at Citadel,” said Mason.

Information regarding details of the closures and plans to mitigate football concerns are still developing.

Mason says information was provided regarding field closures, but it wasn’t highlighted as a major concern by field facilitators.

“I was aware when I received [booking] confirmation back in the middle of August that these fields were going to close. So, I managed to get in touch with the superintendent of fields and was told by him that, ‘well, you know it’s not carved in stone and if the weather is good in the fall and October, there’s the outside chance that the fields will remain open.'”

Mason says alternate grass fields have been suggested by the municipality for high school teams to practice on, but they come with safety concerns due to field conditions and added travel.

“You know, kids being kids, you have three or four piled in a car and who knows what happens. We’ve had close calls in our program before,” he said.

Mason also adds that all-weather turf fields are available but they are in high demand and come with much higher costs – a price point most high school teams cannot afford because they sustain themselves financially.

“A grass playing field is approximately $20 per hour. So, a two-hour practice is $40. Now, when we move to turf that goes to $100 plus an hour. So, for a high school team that’s an extra $1000 per week in practice time,” Mason said.

More to come…