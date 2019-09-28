HRM closing down Citadel High’s football practice field for maintenance, coach concerned

Coach Mike Tanner for Citadel High School’s football was recently surprised to find that their practice field near the school will be shut down on Oct. 15 for maintenance.

The team was informed on Monday despite the city sending an information package to the school in February outlining the closure.

“It was never highlighted and it was never brought to anybody’s major attention that this was happening. It was just part of the policy. So shame on us for not reading that I guess or not responding to it,” said Tanner.

“But once we heard we talked to our councilman,” he added.

Tanner also spoke to the parents.

“We told them that this is a possibility, that the program will be cancelled. ”

Waye Mason, councillor for District 7 (Halifax South Downtown), said in a message sent via Twitter to Global News that the school was told about the closure of the field in February, and that the principal was informed.

“It appears there were internal communication problems at Citadel,” said Mason.

He also said that he will be working with Coun. Lindell Smith for District 8 to find a solution to the problem.

