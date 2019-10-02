Menu

Canada

Quebec unveils $50M in annual funding to aid struggling news industry

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 2, 2019 3:42 pm
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard announces measures to help media, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. .
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard announces measures to help media, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. . Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government is offering a helping hand to ailing local newsrooms with a new financial assistance plan.

The province unveiled the measures on Wednesday, which adds up to a $50-million annual boost until 2024, to aid media organizations in the midst of a journalism crisis.

“The aid package we are presenting today is part of a balanced approach,” said Finance Minister Eric Girard in a statement.

READ MORE: English news media appear before national assembly on Quebec journalism crisis

As part of the plan, newspapers are eligible for a refundable tax credit of 35 per cent, retroactive to Jan 1, 2019. It is valid for every employee in the newsroom for an annual salary up to $75,000.

A tax credit for the digital transformation of traditional print media has also been extended by one year to Dec. 31, 2023. The government is also prolonging its support program for print media companies by two years until 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

At the same time, traditional newspapers requiring immediate financial assistance will be able to apply for temporary funding through Investissement Québec.

READ MORE: Media cast in different role as Quebec studies how to help to struggling industry

The measures come after media representatives appeared before a committee tasked with studying the industry’s crisis at the province’s National Assembly in late August.

Over the past 10 years, newspapers have seen a sharp drop in subscriptions and have lost advertising revenue to online giants like Google and Facebook.

Many pointed out that traditional print newspapers have struggled amid those changes. During the hearings, some also urged the government to act before Quebec’s local media disappear.

WATCH: Quebec holds hearings on future of news media

Quebec holds hearings on future of news media
Quebec holds hearings on future of news media

— With files from The Canadian Press

