Jussie Smollett reacts after being compared to girl who lied about dreadlocks being cut

Jussie Smollett recently responded to a journalist on social media who compared the actor’s claim he was the victim of an alleged racist, anti-gay attack to news that a 12-year-old girl who claimed her dreadlocks were cut off by schoolmates had reportedly lied about the incident.

The 12-year-old girl had previously claimed three white classmates cut off her dreadlocks in a bullying incident at a Virginia private school but later admitted she made up the story.

A journalist named Derrick Jackson commented on an Instagram post by The Shade Room about the Virginia teen who admitted to fabricating the story.

READ MORE: Girl says she made up story of white classmates cutting her dreadlocks

Jackson’s comment read: “Jussie really is a trendsetter.”

Smollett responded to Jackson, writing: “With all due respect brother, y’all can clown me all you want but my story has actually never changed and I haven’t lied about a thing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Y’all can continue to be misinformed, internalized sheep, who believe what actual proven liars feed you or you can read the actual docs. Either way, Imma be alright. I know me and what happened. You don’t. So carry on. All Love,” the former Empire star wrote.

READ MORE: ‘They put a noose around his neck’ — 911 call from Jussie Smollett’s employee released

In January, Smollett reported to police that he was the victim of a hate crime. After an extensive police investigation, the actor was charged in March with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct after he allegedly made false claims regarding the hate crime.

WATCH: Two 911 calls from Jussie Smollett’s employee released

1:53 Two 911 calls from Jussie Smollett’s employee released

Two 911 calls from Jussie Smollett’s employee released

Smollett pleaded not guilty, and by the end of March, the charges were dropped as part of a prosecution deal. He had to forfeit a $10,000 bond and was given credit for community service.

Police allege the actor, who is black and openly gay, staged the attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted publicity.

Smollett has denied all allegations made against him by police.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Josh Elliot