IIO report could see charges of attempted murder, assault after officer-involved Grand Forks shooting

Charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon are possible against a B.C. police officer.

On Tuesday, the Independent Investigation Office (IIO) of B.C. said published a report to Crown counsel, opening the door for the charges following an officer-involved shooting in Grand Forks on May 10, 2018.

Just before 3:30 p.m. that day, according to the IIO, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop after receiving reports of an erratic driver.

“Attempts were made to engage with the male, who then reportedly struck police vehicles,” the IIO said in its recommendation.

“During this interaction, shots were fired by a police officer and the male was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Following medical intervention, the male survived those injuries.”

The IIO continued, saying, “in this case, the Chief Civilian Director of the IIO has completed his review of the investigative file and has determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe an officer has committed an offence.

“As a result, and pursuant to Section 38.11 of The Police Act, the Chief Civilian Director has forwarded a report to B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges. It has been referred to Crown for consideration of charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.”

The IIO noted that the B.C. Prosecution Service “must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that the prosecution is required in the public interest.”

The IIO added that as the matter is currently with the Crown, it will not be making any additional comments about the case at this time.

In an email to Global News, the RCMP said the officer is on paid administrative leave and that the officer’s duty status is subject to continuous assessment.

