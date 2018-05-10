RCMP involved in shooting in Grand Forks, B.C.

Global News has confirmed gunshots were fired by police in Grand Forks at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

One witness who works close to where the incident happened on Donaldson Drive said she heard two to three shots and was scared.

“It was a terrible scene,” Rajprit Kaur Gill said. “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

Gill said a helicopter could be seen in the air after the shooting and an ambulance was also attending the scene.

Police remained at the scene Thursday night, according to Gill.

“In 43 years in Grand Forks, I’ve never seen anything like that,” she said.

Another person who witnessed the aftermath of the police incident told Global News it began with the suspect’s vehicle being pursued by RCMP.

The witness said the shooting involved a man well-known to local RCMP.

The B.C. Independent Investigations Office (IIO) confirms there was a police-involved shooting in Grand Forks Thursday.

“We have been deployed,” Shannon Brennan, spokesperson for the IIO, said.

There is no word on the condition of the man who was shot.