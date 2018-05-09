A deadly Departure Bay shooting. A Penticton carjacking. Gunfire in Vernon — all may be linked

A carjacking that originated in Penticton, and then left one person dead after a police-involved shooting at the Departure Bay ferry terminal on Tuesday, may have links to a shooting that happened in Vernon on Monday.

The shooting in question happened at noon in the 2700-block of 43 Avenue in Vernon.

Police found a male in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. The BC Ambulance Service took him in for care with life-threatening injuries.

The alleged shooter, who was described as Caucasian, five-feet-nine-inches tall with blond hair, was seen leaving in a grey, 1996 Ford Crown Victoria that had a sticker in the lower passenger-side rear window.

The very same vehicle was seen in West Kelowna at about 1:25 p.m.

Penticton RCMP were later called to a motel located in the 800-block of Westminster Avenue after receiving a report about a man with a gun.

The man, who had a “high-visibility vest” with him, matched the Vernon shooting suspect’s description.

He fled the scene before police attended.

Police later received a report at 8:46 p.m. of a carjacking that happened in the 100-block of Maple Street.

The victim was driving a bluish-gray Pontiac Vibe. It was reported that a male who matched the description in both previous incidents asked him for a ride to the hospital so he could see a sick family member.

The male then assaulted the victim in the car, forcing him out in the 900-block of Main Street in Penticton, police said.

That victim suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Penticton RCMP learned at 8:35 a.m. that the stolen vehicle was approaching Nanaimo’s Departure Bay ferry terminal.

They worked with the Nanaimo RCMP to arrest the driver as the vehicle left a ferry.

The vehicle was stopped as it left the ferry. Initial information suggested that the driver left the vehicle with what was believed to be a firearm in his possession.

Shots were fired and the man sustained serious injuries. He later died. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO BC) is investigating.

“We’re not certain if there was an exchange of gunfire or not,” Ron MacDonald, the IIO BC’s chief civilian director, said on Tuesday.

“There was an interaction involving shots being fired, and this individual is now deceased.”

RCMP in Penticton and Vernon now want the public’s help to locate the Ford Crown Victoria, whose B.C. licence plate number is DR258M.

They also want to talk to any witnesses.

Police are working to figure out whether the incidents are all connected, if they’re only linked to an individual or if other people are involved.