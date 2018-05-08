Police incident unfolding at the Departure Bay ferry terminal

There is a police incident currently unfolding at the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo.

Witnesses say police and ambulances are on scene.

Former Saanich Mayor Frank Leonard says it appears to have been a police-involved shooting.

Witnesses report hearing multiple shots fired.

Passengers have been ordered to remain in their vehicles and the exit ramps at the terminal remain closed.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirm they have been deployed to the terminal. They investigate police-involved incidents.

Police incident unfolding at Departure Bay ferry terminal. Witnesses say multiple gun shots fired. #Nanaimo https://t.co/tyV1Zc3S1V — Kylie Stanton (@kyliestanton) May 8, 2018

Witnesses say 6-8 shots fired at the Departure Bay ferry terminal. Passengers ordered to remain in their vehicles. Exit ramps remain closed. More to come. — Kylie Stanton (@kyliestanton) May 8, 2018

BC Ferries says as of 11:18 a.m. all sailings from Departure Bay are delayed until further notice.

However, the 10:40 a.m. sailing has now departed.

#BCFHeadsUp as of 11:18am sailings from #DepartureBay are delayed until further notice due to Police incident at the terminal. Sailings available #DukePoint – #Tsawwassen: https://t.co/OfGs6iSbax ^kn — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) May 8, 2018

This is a developing story. More to come.