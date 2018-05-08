Police incident unfolding at the Departure Bay ferry terminal

There is a police incident currently unfolding at the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo.
Witnesses say police and ambulances are on scene.
Former Saanich Mayor Frank Leonard says it appears to have been a police-involved shooting.
Witnesses report hearing multiple shots fired.
Passengers have been ordered to remain in their vehicles and the exit ramps at the terminal remain closed.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirm they have been deployed to the terminal. They investigate police-involved incidents.
BC Ferries says as of 11:18 a.m. all sailings from Departure Bay are delayed until further notice.
However, the 10:40 a.m. sailing has now departed.
This is a developing story. More to come.
