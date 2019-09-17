IIO probing Surrey collision that killed pedestrian shortly after his release from custody

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has been tasked with probing a weekend collision in Surrey that left a man dead.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has a mandate to investigate any case of serious harm or death in which police action or inaction may have played a role.

In this case, no officer was directly involved in the fatal collision.

“The following day the RCMP determined that the male that had been struck had been released from police custody shortly before the incident and therefore notified the IIO,” said the agency in a media release.

The collision happened at the intersection of 152nd Street and 56 Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Surrey RCMP.

