Surrey
September 15, 2019 2:23 am

Pedestrian killed in Newton Saturday evening

By Reporter  Global News

No further information was given by police about the victim or the driver

Global News
Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night at the intersection of 152nd street and 56 avenue.

When officials arrived to the scene just after 10:30pm, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Traffic will be affected in the area as officers investigate what happened.

Police now asking any witnesses or people with dashcam video to come forward.
