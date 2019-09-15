Pedestrian killed in Newton Saturday evening
Surrey RCMP say a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night at the intersection of 152nd street and 56 avenue.
When officials arrived to the scene just after 10:30pm, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.
Traffic will be affected in the area as officers investigate what happened.
Police now asking any witnesses or people with dashcam video to come forward.
