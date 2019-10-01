Little sidelined with concussion

Winnipeg Jets centre Bryan Little has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Little is in concussion protocol after taking a hit from Luke Kunin of the Minnesota Wild in a pre-season game on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Edmonton native had 15 goals and 26 assists for 41 points in 82 games last season.

Meanwhile, the Jets have claimed defenceman Carl Dahlstrom off waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Dahlstrom, 24, played 38 games for the Blackhawks last season, registering six assists and averaging 18:36 of ice time.

The native of Stockholm, Sweden also had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 22 games with AHL Rockford last season.

A second-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2013, Dahlstrom has nine assists in 49 career NHL games.

The Jets also lost goaltender Eric Comrie. The Arizona Coyotes claimed Comrie off waivers.

Comrie was ticketed for AHL Manitoba before the move.

The Jets play their season opener on Thursday in New York against the Rangers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.