Mint’s new glow-in-the-dark coin features Canada’s most famous flying saucer

The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a glow-in-the-dark coin that captures the eerie scene more than 50 years ago when what has been officially documented as a UFO crashed into the waters off Shag Harbour in southwestern Nova Scotia.

The pure silver, rectangular-shaped coins went on sale Tuesday for $129.95 each. By midday, more than 80 per cent had been sold.

The colourful image on the coin shows three fishermen aboard a boat, staring and gesturing as four orange lights gleam over a choppy sea.

Shine the included black-light flashlight on the coin and the ghostly image of a huge flying saucer appears to be crashing into the ocean.

Mint spokesman Alex Reeves says 4,000 of the coins will be produced, with some of them sent to private shops for retail sales.