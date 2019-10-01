Canada
October 1, 2019 1:37 pm

Saskatoon police investigating suspicious death

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Police are trying to determine the cause of death of a woman who was admitted to Saskatoon City Hospital and later passed away.

Saskatoon police say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Saskatoon City Hospital at around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a 22-year-old woman who was admitted earlier in the day and later passed away.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine a cause of death.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Police said they are continuing to investigate along with the coroner’s office.

