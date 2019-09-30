Shots fired at RCMP police car in Carnduff, Sask.

Shots were fired at an RCMP vehicle in Carnduff, Sask., at the home of a man who had been charged with impaired driving Thursday night, police said.

An officer had brought the 65-year-old man to his home after he was arrested, charged with impaired driving and refusing to submit to a breath test, and then released, RCMP said on Monday.

READ MORE: Two men charged in Saskatoon’s 14th homicide of 2019

Police said the man had been co-operative and was being turned over to his spouse.

As he was being released, the man told the officer he had to use the bathroom and walked towards a door in the garage against the officer’s orders, police said.

The officer asked the man’s spouse if there was a bathroom in that area, and police said the officer was told no.

Police said as the officer approached the door, he “heard the distinctive sound of a round of a shotgun being chambered.”

The officer said he backed away from the door while drawing his pistol as the accused came out of the room “carrying a shotgun pointed at the ceiling.”

READ MORE: Sask. RCMP commanding officer ‘wouldn’t stand in the way’ of civilian oversight

The suspect then told his spouse to open the garage door. He went outside and fired shots at the police car before running away, police said.

Police said the officer was still in the garage when the shots were fired.

The officer then started tracking the suspect after moving the spouse inside the home, police said.

Additional officers and a police dog were called in and a perimeter set up to contain the suspect.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan RCMP officer suspended after excessive use of force complaint

He walked out of the nearby wooded area unarmed shortly after the police dog arrived and surrendered, police said.

A shotgun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

The man was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Estevan provincial court on Monday. Police have not stated the nature of the charges he is facing.

Carnduff is roughly 280 kilometres southeast of Regina.

WATCH: Close to 200 fallen officers memorialized at the Saskatchewan legislature