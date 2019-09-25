Over 300 impaired driving charges handed out in August: SGI

SGI said 341 impaired driving charges were laid in Saskatchewan during August.

Of those, 295 were for impaired driving under the criminal code, and 46 were roadside administrative suspensions, SGI said.

There were 7,762 aggressive driving or speeding offences, and 632 “inappropriate” or no seatbelt/child restraint offences.

There were also 949 distracted driving offences which include 880 tickets for using a cellphone.

The numbers are “somewhat typical,” according to SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy.

“Every month, we see between 200 and 400 offences related to impaired driving. Of course, any level of impaired driving is too high,” he said.

Impaired driving is the top cause of fatal road crashes in Saskatchewan.

McMurchy said the number of offences is directly tied to the level of enforcement.

“Enforcement on Saskatchewan’s roads has never been stronger. Since 2014 there have been an additional 120 police officer positions added through the combined traffic enforcement initiative.”

McMurchy also noted that since March, there has been an uptick in offences in distracted driving, speeding/aggressive, and tickets related to car seats or seatbelt use.

There are things citizens can and should do to mitigate the risks of impaired and distracted driving.

If you see a driver you suspect is impaired, pull over and call 911 to report the impaired driver. Provide as many details about the driver (description, name if known), vehicle (make, model, colour, plate number, direction headed) and suspicious behaviour as possible.

As well as reporting others, each person has a responsibility to avoid impaired driving by always making a plan for a safe ride home and stopping others from driving if they are impaired.

