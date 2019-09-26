Saskatchewan RCMP officer suspended after excessive use of force complaint

A Saskatchewan RCMP constable has been suspended and the Prince Albert Police Service were called in to investigate after a complaint was made of excessive force being used during an arrest.

RCMP said an officer was called to a public disturbance complaint on May 14, 2019, and a second officer was called in to help with the arrest.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan looking at how other provinces handle police oversight

A physical altercation involving the second officer happened while a 40-year-old man was handcuffed and lying on the ground, RCMP said Thursday in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

Internal and external complaints on the level of force used by the second officer were made after the arrest, police said.

A review was undertaken by Battleford RCMP, and based on the findings, officials said a statutory investigation and an RCMP code of conduct investigation was ordered on Aug. 16.

READ MORE: Stony Plain RCMP officer charged with assault after pursuit, arrest

Prince Albert Police Service will be conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, RCMP said.

The RCMP Act requires an external police service to investigate the actions of a member that may be constituted to be an offence under federal or provincial law.

Saskatchewan RCMP said it will conduct a code of conduct investigation into the alleged use of excessive force.

The constable, who has not been named, has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigations, RCMP said.

WATCH (April 2019): Use of force by police down in Saskatoon