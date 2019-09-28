Two men charged in Saskatoon’s 14th homicide of 2019: police

Two men have been charged in relation to a homicide which took place early Saturday morning in Saskatoon, police say.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and a 33-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

The arrests follow an incident in a parking lot in the 900 block of Northumberland Avenue, where police were called for reports of a number of people in a parking lot engaging in an altercation.

A male victim was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

At about 8 a.m. Saturday, officers spotted a vehicle associated with the incident and carried out a traffic stop, police say. Two men were arrested following the stop and taken into custody.

The two men that police say have been charged in relation will go before a justice of the peace to answer to their charges.

This homicide marks a new record for Saskatoon. Police say it’s the most homicides to occur in one year, breaking the previous record of 13, which happened in 2018.

Anyone that may have any other information regarding this incident is also being asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.