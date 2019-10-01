Woman injured in reported attack in Saskatoon parking lot
A man who reportedly caused a disturbance Tuesday morning at a restaurant and attacked a woman is in Saskatoon police custody.
Police said officers were called to the restaurant in the 100-block of Confederation Drive at around 5:30 a.m.
READ MORE: Gun reportedly aimed at person from inside home in Saskatoon
According to police, a man assaulted a woman in the parking lot with a metal pipe and damaged the restaurant.
Officers said they took a man into custody when they arrived. Police believe he was under the influence of an intoxicant.
READ MORE: Shots fired at RCMP police car in Carnduff, Sask.
Police said a 68-year-old woman was not seriously injured. Police have not released the nature of her injuries.
A 24-year-old man is charged with assault, obstruction, mischief and breach of probation.
He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.
WATCH: Saskatoon police charge two men in Saskatoon’s 14th homicide of 2019
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.