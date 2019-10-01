Crime
Crime

Woman injured in reported attack in Saskatoon parking lot

Saskatoon police say a man assaulted a woman in a parking lot with a metal pipe and damaged a restaurant.

A man who reportedly caused a disturbance Tuesday morning at a restaurant and attacked a woman is in Saskatoon police custody.

Police said officers were called to the restaurant in the 100-block of Confederation Drive at around 5:30 a.m.

According to police, a man assaulted a woman in the parking lot with a metal pipe and damaged the restaurant.

Officers said they took a man into custody when they arrived. Police believe he was under the influence of an intoxicant.

Police said a 68-year-old woman was not seriously injured. Police have not released the nature of her injuries.

A 24-year-old man is charged with assault, obstruction, mischief and breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

