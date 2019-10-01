Calgary students encouraged to vote in 2019 federal election

Students at the University of Calgary are being encouraged to get out and vote in the upcoming federal election.

The U of C’s Graduate Students’ Association (GSA) is participating in a Get out the Vote campaign they hope will inspire students to get involved in the democratic process.

On Monday, members of the GSA attended a trivia night on campus to touch base with young voters.

“It brings out a lot of people, so it’s a really good opportunity for us to chat with people in between rounds and while they’re on breaks,” GSA member Brit Paris said. “We are able to chat with them, get them engaged, get them signed up to receive notifications and reminders of where and when to vote.”

The GSA hopes to get 1,000 students to pledge they will vote in the Oct. 21 election.

If you’re registered to vote, you will receive a voter information card in the mail that tells you where and when to cast your ballot.

If you don’t get a voter card you can contact Elections Canada via its website or by calling 1-800-463-6868 to register. Alternatively, you can register when you vote.

Advance polls run from Oct. 11–14 and special ballots will be accepted at any of the 500 Elections Canada offices until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

In Calgary, students can vote via special ballot on campus at Mount Royal University and Bow Valley College from Oct. 5 to 9.