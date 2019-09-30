Official leaders’ debates to cover 5 topics, include questions from Canadians

Each of the two official leaders’ debates in the 2019 election campaign will cover five major topics and will include five questions submitted by Canadian citizens, the media consortium responsible for producing the debates announced on Monday.

The two-hour English-language debate — scheduled for the evening of Oct. 7, 2019, two weeks before Canadians head to the polls — will be divided into five themed blocks: affordability and economic insecurity; environment and energy; Indigenous issues; national and global leadership; and polarization, human rights and immigration.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2019 federal leaders’ debates

The two-hour French-language debate on Oct. 10, meanwhile, will cover: economy and finances; environment and energy; foreign policy and immigration; identity, ethics and governance; and services to citizens.

“The idea is to have a moment where Canadians see [the leaders] live, answering themes that we have determined are relevant and important to the campaign,” said Jennifer McGuire, CBC’s representative on the Canadian Debate Production Partnership, a consortium of media organizations responsible for producing and disseminating the 2019 official debates.

Slightly different formats for English, French debates

When it comes to format, all five blocks of the English debate will include a question from a Canadian, a question from a journalist moderator, and one leader-to-leader question, capped off by a leader-to-leader debate.

The French debate’s format is slightly different. Each of its five segments, too, will include four elements: a question from a Canadian, an open debate between three of the six leaders; an open debate between the remaining three leaders and finally, “questions in quick succession from a journalist.”

The debates will see these six federal political party leaders go head-to-head on press policy matters:

Bernier had originally been shut out of the official leaders’ debates but was recently invited to participate after the debates commissioner ultimately determined his party satisfied the necessary criteria.

WATCH (Sept. 16, 2019): Maxime Bernier invited to participate in federal election leaders’ debates



Date, time, location of official debates

The English-language debate will run from 7-9 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The French-language debate has been scheduled for 8-10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Both debates will take place before a live audience at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., across the river from Parliament Hill.

The members of the Canadian Debate Production Partnership are:

A few other debates not organized by the partnership either have already taken place or are scheduled for sometime this month.

The first debate of the 2019 election campaign, hosted by Maclean’s and Citytv, saw Scheer, Singh and May square off on Sept. 12. Trudeau declined to attend.

Before the six leaders take to the stage at the Museum of History, four of them will square off during a French-language debate in Montreal on Oct. 2, hosted by Quebec-based TV network TVA.

READ MORE: Munk Debates axe foreign-policy election event since Trudeau won’t attend

A foreign-policy election debate organized by the Munk Debates and scheduled for Oct. 1 was cancelled last week because Trudeau refused to attend.

WATCH (Sept. 24, 2019): Scheer comments on Trudeau not taking part in Munk Debate

