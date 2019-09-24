Decision Canada 2019

September 24, 2019 9:28 am
Updated: September 24, 2019 9:31 am

Munk Debates axe foreign-policy election event since Trudeau won’t attend

By Staff The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, Conservative Leader and Prime Minister Stephen Harper and New Democratic Party Leader Thomas Mulcair participate in the Munk Debate on Canada's foreign policy in Toronto, on September 28, 2015. Organizers of the same debate that was scheduled for Oct. 1, 2019, say they're cancelling the event because Trudeau won't participate.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL-Mark Blinch
TORONTO — Organizers of a foreign-policy election debate that was scheduled for next Tuesday say they’re cancelling the event because Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau won’t participate.

Rudyard Griffiths, chair of the Munk Debates, says in a statement that Trudeau’s refusal to attend has denied Canadians the only real opportunity they had to see his foreign-policy record challenged substantively.

WATCH (Aug. 29, 2019) — ‘Show up’: Scheer criticizes Trudeau for unconfirmed attendance at leaders’ debates

Story continues below

Griffiths says no one has had a bigger impact on Canada’s foreign policy over the last four years than Trudeau and his refusal to attend is regrettable.

The other three major party leaders had confirmed they would attend.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2019 federal leaders’ debates

Trudeau also declined to participate in a debate earlier this month hosted by Maclean’s and Citytv, though he will take part in the official French and English election debates and another organized by Quebec’s TVA network.

