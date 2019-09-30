Kitchener Rangers drop pair over weekend on northern road swing

The Kitchener Rangers dropped a pair of games over the weekend as they completed their three-game road swing through northern Ontario.

On Sunday afternoon, the Rangers paid a visit to the Sudbury Wolves and fell short in a shootout by a score of 5-4.

Francesco Pinelli scored twice for Kitchener while Riley Damiani and Jonathan Yantsis also found the back of the net.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers fall to North Bay in overtime

Blake Murray, Quinton Byfield, Jack Thompson and Shane Bulitka each recorded a goal for the home team.

Byfield and Murray scored during the shootout for the Wolves while Damiani countered for the Rangers.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers name co-captains ahead of season opener

On Friday, the Rangers were in the Soo to battle the Greyhounds, with the home side recording a convincing 5-2 win.

The Greyhounds raced out in front with goals in the first period from Ryan O’Rourke, Cole MacKay and Ryan Roth.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers add Liam Hawel from Guelph Storm

The Rangers woke up in the second period as Reid Valade and Isaac Langdon answered for Kitchener.

Sault Ste. Marie restored its three-goal lead in the third period on goals from Zack Trott and Rory Kerins.