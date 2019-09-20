Kitchener Rangers name co-captains ahead of season opener

Hours ahead of their home opener, the Kitchener Rangers announced that Riley Damiani and Greg Meireles will be the team’s co-captains for next season.

“Honoured to be representing the ‘C’ alongside great friend and amazing teammate Greg Meireles,” Damiani said on Twitter.

The team says the title will be shared in the event Meireles rejoins the Rangers, as he is currently participating in a training camp with the Florida Panthers’ AHL affiliate in Springfield.

“Riley and Greg have shown maturity, great leadership skills, and both possess a tremendous work ethic,” Rangers head coach Jay McKee said in a statement.

“They have helped build a culture in which we are very proud of and they are excellent role models for our younger athletes.”

Damiani scored 30 goals and recorded 85 points with the Rangers a year ago while Meireles finished with 36 goals and 97 points.

The Kitchener Rangers open their season Friday night when the Saginaw Spirit pay a visit to the Aud.