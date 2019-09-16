Kitchener Rangers split home-and-home with Barrie Colts

The Kitchener Rangers finished off their preseason slate by splitting a home-and-home series with the Barrie Colts over the weekend.

On Friday night, the Colts paid a visit to the Aud, where the home side came out on top, winning 6-5.

Newcomer Ville Ottavainen led the way with two goals and an assist, while Isaac Langdon, Arber Xhekaj and Reid Valade also scored for Kitchener.

READ MORE: Luke Richardson leaves Kitchener Rangers to attend Queen’s University

Mike Petizian potted the winner at the 16:04 mark of the third period for Kitchener.

Tyson Foerster had a hat trick for Barrie with Jason Willms and Riley Percey also lighting the lamp.

Nathan Torchia made 33 saves for Kitchener to pick up the win.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers trade defenceman Dakota Betts to Niagara IceDogs

A day later, it was the Rangers’ turn to hit the road. Things started with a bang and finished with a whimper for the visitors.

Donovan Sebrango and Joseph Rupoli got Kitchener out to an early lead, but the well ran dry after that.

Jacob Tortora scored a pair of goals for the Colts while Victor Hadfield and Dalton Duhart also notched singles as Barrie finished with a 4-2 advantage.

Lucas Pfeil made 23 saves for the Rangers in a losing effort.