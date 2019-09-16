Sports
September 16, 2019 10:14 am

Kitchener Rangers split home-and-home with Barrie Colts

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The Kitchener Rangers finished off their preseason slate by splitting a home-and-home series with the Barrie Colts over the weekend.

On Friday night, the Colts paid a visit to the Aud, where the home side came out on top, winning 6-5.

Newcomer Ville Ottavainen led the way with two goals and an assist, while Isaac Langdon, Arber Xhekaj and Reid Valade also scored for Kitchener.

Mike Petizian potted the winner at the 16:04 mark of the third period for Kitchener.

Tyson Foerster had a hat trick for Barrie with Jason Willms and Riley Percey also lighting the lamp.

Nathan Torchia made 33 saves for Kitchener to pick up the win.

A day later, it was the Rangers’ turn to hit the road. Things started with a bang and finished with a whimper for the visitors.

Donovan Sebrango and Joseph Rupoli got Kitchener out to an early lead, but the well ran dry after that.

Jacob Tortora scored a pair of goals for the Colts while Victor Hadfield and Dalton Duhart also notched singles as Barrie finished with a 4-2 advantage.

Lucas Pfeil made 23 saves for the Rangers in a losing effort.

