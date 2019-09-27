Kitchener Rangers fall to North Bay in overtime

For the second time in as many games, the Kitchener Rangers went to overtime, but this time the Rangers fell short.

The Rangers were in North Bay on Thursday night to face the Battalion as they kicked off a run of three games in four nights on the road.

The home side kicked off the scoring as Harrison Caines lit the lamp at the 14:17 mark of the first period.

The Battalion doubled their advantage on a goal from Brad Chenier midway through the second period before the Rangers woke up.

Francesco Pinelli and Jonathan Yantsis would answer for Kitchener before the second period was over to even the score.

After a scoreless third frame, Chenier would notch his second of the game 1:35 into overtime to give North Bay the win.

Jacob Ingham made 28 saves for Kitchener while Joe Vrbetic would make 29 to record the win for the Battalion.