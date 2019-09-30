Apartment fire forces early morning evacuation in east London

Residents of the Pinewood Apartments on 1455 Trafalgar St. were forced to evacuate due to a fire on Monday morning.

London fire crews say they were called to the east London apartment building for a public disturbance sometime between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Platoon chief Gary Mosburger said crews arrived to find an apartment fire on the second floor of the building.

“We had two occupants that self-extricated themselves from the fire unit,” Mosburger said.

“One of them was transported to hospital with minor burns.”

At the Pinewood Apartments on 1455 Trafalgar St where residents have been evacuated to the LTC bus on the left side of the photo. Trafalgar is blocked off from Stevenson Ave to Thorne Ave #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/AtPlGqP8CF — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) September 30, 2019

The early morning blaze forced residents of the building to be evacuated from their homes and sent into a London Transit bus that was offering temporary shelter.

By 6 a.m., Mosburger said residents were let back into their homes.

“Things have de-escalated, and we’re now into our investigation piece,” he said.

Trafalgar Street was closed between Stevenson and Thorne avenues early Monday morning, but the road has since reopened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and there is no word on the extent of the damage.