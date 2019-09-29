3 injured, suspect arrested following Sunday morning downtown shooting: London police

An early morning downtown shooting has left three people injured, according to London police.

Officials say they received numerous calls regarding shots being fired in a parking lot west of Richmond Street between Kent Street and Albert Street at roughly 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a male suspect and a weapon were located, and the suspect was arrested.

Three victims were taken to hospital and are in stable condition.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

The major crime section has taken over the investigation, and anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

