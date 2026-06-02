Ball python found at Ontario sewage plant trying to slither to safety

A staff member at a Windsor, Ont., sewage plant had an unexpected surprise recently when he found a ball python in a collection bin.

The snake was first spotted on the Little River Pollution Control Plant’s inlet screens almost 25 feet, or 7.6 metres, underground before it made its way into a collection bin and attempted to slither to safety, the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society said in a Facebook post.

The plant’s chief operator, Jeff Miller, “was able to safely retrieve the snake and called our Animal Protection Officer Natalie to ensure it got the help it needed,” the Humane Society said.

While this reptile was rescued, the humane society said snakes don’t always survive the experience. It noted staff at the plant have recovered many animals from the screening system in the past.

“So the snake probably escaped its enclosure and got out and they move so quickly because they’re all muscle and they moved very fast and could have gotten, they kind of wash down into a storm sewer drain and that is probably the most likely theory,” said Lynnette Bain, executive director of the humane society.

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“But still, it’s amazing that the snake survived because it (the path to the plant) is quite aggressive. The drop, probably like a 30-foot journey down and there’s a lot of different rakes and prongs that stick out … It’s quite amazing that the snake was just a fighter.”

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But the organization also used its social media post to issue a reminder that exotic pets should “never be released into the environment.”

“If you can no longer care for an animal, please reach out for help finding safe alternatives,” the organization said.

The humane society did not say if it’s been determined where the snake came from or how it made it into the treatment plant.

Ed Valdez, executive director of pollution control at the City of Windsor, said he suspects the snake may have escaped from someone’s home.

“Either through the garage or occasionally the backyard or through the doggy-door for that matter, or perhaps somebody had it in their car and keeps the door open,” Valdez said.

He added while it’s unknown how long the snake had been in the collection bin, he said chief operators like Miller check the plants about once an hour. They might not look at the collection bin the first hour but will on their next inspection.

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“I don’t suspect it was there for very long, less than 24 hours,” he said. “In the sewer system is another question, but likely (for it) to be alive, not for too long.”

Ball pythons, according to the Toronto Zoo, are a species of constricting snake native to regions of western and central Africa. They are also known as royal pythons.

The snakes can live for up to 30 years and grow to one to 1.5 metres as adults, with some having reached up to 1.83 metres. Bain told Global News the snake is estimated to be about three to four years old and approximately three-and-a-half feet long.

She also said the python suffered some scale damage and was dehydrated, but is responding well to treatment and starting to shed, which she said is “amazing.”

They are very popular in the pet trade, often being sold as “beginner pets” due to their docile temperaments and manageable size.

“We’re grateful this one was found in time — it’s now receiving care from our medical team, who are hopeful it will make a full recovery,” the humane society said.