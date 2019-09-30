Crime
September 30, 2019 2:10 am

2 children found safe after Peel police launched parental abduction investigation

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say two children reported missing have been found safe.

Police issued a statement at 1:20 a.m. on Monday saying a 28-year-old woman was last seen with her eight-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter at around 9 p.m. on Sunday in Toronto’s west end. The woman allegedly made comments she was going to harm herself.

Officers said the children do not live with their mother on a full-time basis and the complaint was filed by the father of the children.

In the statement, police said the three may have been travelling west toward the United States border in a rental vehicle.

At 2 a.m., police issued an update to say the children and their mother were found safe at a U.S. border crossing.

Officers said an investigation into the incident is ongoing. As of early Monday, police didn’t say if charges would be laid.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
parental abduction
Parental abduction investigation
Peel police parental abduction
Peel police parental abduction investigation
peel regional police
Peel Regional Police parental abduction
Peel Regional Police parental abduction investigation

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.