2 children found safe after Peel police launched parental abduction investigation

Peel Regional Police say two children reported missing have been found safe.

Police issued a statement at 1:20 a.m. on Monday saying a 28-year-old woman was last seen with her eight-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter at around 9 p.m. on Sunday in Toronto’s west end. The woman allegedly made comments she was going to harm herself.

Officers said the children do not live with their mother on a full-time basis and the complaint was filed by the father of the children.

Children in Parental Abduction Have Been Found – https://t.co/UilPXe6HKq — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 30, 2019

In the statement, police said the three may have been travelling west toward the United States border in a rental vehicle.

At 2 a.m., police issued an update to say the children and their mother were found safe at a U.S. border crossing.

Officers said an investigation into the incident is ongoing. As of early Monday, police didn’t say if charges would be laid.