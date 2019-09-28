Recipe: Chestnut soup with crisp prosciutto

Soup

Ingredients

– 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

– 3 large leeks, white stalks sliced thin

– 4 stalks celery, sliced

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 3 jars (420 g) whole chestnuts

– 10 cups chicken stock

– 1 cup dry white wine

– 3/4 cup whipping cream

– Sea salt for seasoning (throughout cooking process in layers)

– Lots of cracked black pepper

Method

1. Heat extra virgin olive oil in heavy stock pot.

2. Add leeks, celery and onion and saute til tender.

3. Add whole chestnuts and saute, adding 1 cup of broth for approx. 5 minutes.

4. Once nicely heated through, add 1 cup dry white wine and simmer for another 5-10 minutes.

5. Add remaining stock and lots of black cracked pepper.

6. Once almost at boil, reduce to low and simmer for approx. 1.5 hours.

7. Transfer to food processor and puree till smooth in batches.

8. Return to stock pot, add whipping cream and simmer again for approx. 30 minutes, adding more pepper and salt for seasoning.

Prosciutto

Ingredients

– 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

– Prosciutto di San Daniele

Method

1. In a 8-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat.

2. Add the prosciutto and cook, stirring frequently, until crisp for 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels.

