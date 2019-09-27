London’s top cop reacts to newly public details of assault of woman in police custody

In response to community uproar over disturbing details of an assault against a suspect at police headquarters, London’s police chief has issued a public statement.

The London Free Press published a series this week about a woman assaulted while in custody in September of 2016.

After pleading guilty in the case, Sgt. Peter Paquette was sentenced in December under the Police Services Act to a suspension of 25 days without pay and ordered to complete mandated training sessions and provide a medical, outlining he is fit to return to work.

Paquette also pleaded guilty to assault under the Criminal Code and was sentenced to a conditional discharge for two years, in addition to 100 hours community service and counselling. At the time of his Police Services Act hearing last December, police said Paquette had completed both.

While some information was known at that time, a fuller, more horrifying picture of the assault came to light with the description of the video in this week’s coverage.

Chief Steve Williams said he’s unable to comment on internal human resource matters, but he did say that the treatment of the citizen was deplorable.

“When we became aware of this incident in 2017, a criminal investigation was launched immediately which resulted in an officer being charged and ultimately convicted of assault. An internal investigation followed, which resulted in a Police Services Act hearing before an external hearings officer. Those proceedings have been reported on and it is not my intent to revisit today what has already been reported publicly,” the statement from Williams reads.

“I am unable to comment on any action that was or was not taken relative to any other members of the London Police Service involved in this matter, as these are internal human resource matters. While (former) Chief Pare and I were satisfied with the investigative process having regard to all of the circumstances, we can always do better. Events such as this provide an opportunity to reflect and identify areas of improvement and growth.”

Williams said further training of members has taken place since the incident and amendments to the Police Services Act, which aren’t yet in force, include an obligation for police to report misconduct of fellow members when it comes to their attention.

“Despite this legislation not being in force and with no firm timeline in sight, we are in the midst of developing our own process which will require members to report misconduct. We hope to have this in place in the near future.”

Williams also says police will provide a public presentation at a London Police Services board meeting before the end of the year “to provide an overview of our complaint and discipline process that will provide further transparency and understanding of how your police service operates in those respects.”

A full interview with Chief Steve Williams will air on the Craig Needles Show on Monday morning.