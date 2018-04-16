London police Sgt. Peter Paquette faces professional misconduct charges

A London police officer who pleaded guilty to assault in December is now facing five professional misconduct charges.

Sgt. Peter Paquette has been charged with three counts of discreditable conduct, one count of unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority and one count of insubordination under the act.

READ MORE: London officer charged with assault following incident last year at police headquarters

The charges were read into the record at a brief teleconference hearing on Monday. His next appearance has been set for May 24.

Paquette was charged in June with assault for an incident at the Dundas Street police building on Sept. 6, 2016.

He pleaded guilty to the charge back in December, and was given a conditional discharge and sentenced to two years’ probation.

READ MORE: London police officer given conditional discharge, probation after pleading guilty to assault

Paquette was assigned to administrative duties after charges were laid, and has remained off active duty until an investigation is finished.

The Police Services Act is the law that governs policing in Ontario and holds disciplinary hearings into professional misconduct.