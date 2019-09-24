Thunder Bay officer charged in 2018 incident of teen girl strapped to stretcher

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – An officer with the Thunder Bay Police force has been charged in a 2018 incident involving a teenage girl who was strapped to a stretcher at the time.

The force says the charges under the Police Services Act stem from a Dec. 1 incident that was captured on video and shared on social media.

Police say the unnamed female officer was called to a home to attend to an injured adult and came across the 17-year-old in the same location.

READ MORE: 18-year-old woman faces new charges in Thunder Bay school threats case

In a statement, police describe the girl as intoxicated and say she was about to be taken to hospital when the alleged incident occurred.

Police did not provide details, but a shortened version of the social media post appears to show a female officer and a female paramedic standing over the girl, who is strapped into a stretcher.

The officer and paramedic appear to be holding down the girl’s arms, which are free, when the officer appears to hit the person in the face.

The officer can then be heard yelling “That’s enough!” before appearing to cover the teen’s mouth.

READ MORE: 19-year-old charged after recording himself driving at 180 km/h before Thunder Bay crash: police

In a longer version of the video, which The Canadian Press has viewed, the officer then yells, “You do not spit on me! You do not spit on me!”

Police say the officer has been charged with two counts of unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority.

The force says the officer is currently on leave, and will be subject to a hearing process.