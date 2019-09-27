Car2go pulling out of Calgary, other North American cities

Calgarians who use the popular ridesharing service Car2go are going to have to find another option for getting around the city, as the company is pulling its vehicles from the streets.

In a news release on the Car2go website, the company said it “made the difficult decision” to leave several cities in North America, including Austin, Denver, Portland and Chicago. Calgary is the only Canadian city affected.

“This decision was not made lightly,” Car2go said.

“We have had to face the hard reality that despite our efforts, we underestimated the investment and resources that are truly necessary to make our service successful in these complex transportation markets amid a quickly-changing mobility landscape.”

Car2go launched in North America in 2009 and since then the car-sharing company said “transportation has changed drastically and mostly for the better.”

Car2go said offering alternatives to private car ownership in growing cities has many economic and quality-of-life benefits. The company also said it’s helped to push forward the shift from private car ownership in the cities it’s operating in.

“However, with great change comes great challenges,” Car2go said. “The transportation market is highly volatile, especially in North America.

“We are certainly not the only transportation player – from traditional automakers to ride-hail giants to micro-mobility disruptors – who have had to face this reality and adjust course. Ultimately, we know that in order to ensure the future of our business in North America, we have to think differently about where and how we operate.”

It’s with a heavy heart that we must share that our last day of car2go service in Calgary will be October 31, 2019. Thank you to every Calgarian who supported us over the years and we regret any inconvenience caused when service ends October 31. https://t.co/yu2t6DPDcV — car2go Calgary joins SHARE NOW (@car2goCalgary) September 27, 2019

Users were quick to express their frustration on the cancellation on Twitter Friday, with many saying this would greatly impact their day-to-day lives.

“Nooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!! Just go back to the SmartCars, don’t leave us,” user lola said. “Car2go drastically changed the way I got around in Calgary, and was an awesome alternative to using my own car. I am very sad to see this.”

User Gordon Wilson said the ridesharing service was “one of the most easy ways to get around and be able to park downtown.”

It is also great when you know you’re going out for the night and don’t want to leave your car downtown unattended.”

Car2go launched in Calgary in 2012 with SmartCars and in August 2017, added larger cars to its fleet.

The shareable cars — SmartCars, Mercedes CLAs and GLAs and Mercedes Benz B-class — will be pulled from Calgary streets on Oct. 31, along with Austin, Denver and Portland. Car2go will continue to operate in Chicago until Dec. 31.