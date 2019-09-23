City of Calgary wants your feedback on e-scooters

Have you jumped on the e-scooter bandwagon? Do you think they should be banned from the streets? Only be allowed on certain pathways?

The City of Calgary wants to know.

As part of the 16-month pilot project that got underway in July, the city administration is asking the public to fill out a survey to give their feedback on e-scooters in Calgary.

The survey, open until Oct. 6, is for those who have and have not used the scooters.

“Citizen and business feedback will be used to help inform future improvements to the pilot and ultimately help determine if shared mobility services, such as scooter share, will be implemented permanently,” business development coordinator Andrew Sedor said.

The feedback will be compiled into a report to be posted in late 2019 and to be presented to committee and council after that.

Scooters from two different companies can be seen whizzing around the city, with Calgarians taking more than 550,000 trips — totaling 1.3 million kilometres — on 1,500 Lime and Bird e-scooters since they hit the streets.

“The data so far shows us that many Calgarians are using the scooters for short trips, to complete the last leg of their journey within the downtown core – but this data can only tell us so much,” Sedor said.

“Through the survey, we look forward to hearing about the experiences of those using the scooters, as well as those sharing the pathways and sidewalks with them.”

Those Calgarians who are enjoying the luxury of a quick scoot home, to work or to meet a friend for coffee only have a few weeks left to use them this season. The city said they’ll be taken off the streets for the icy months — meaning from November to March 16, 2020, scooting won’t be possible.

According to the City of Calgary, more than 142,000 unique customers use the e-scooters, which equals nearly 10 per cent of Calgarians.