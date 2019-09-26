Girl seen getting into ‘suspicious vehicle’ in Lower Sackville, police investigating  

Halifax District RCMP are investigating a report of a girl seen getting into a “suspicious vehicle” after giving directions to two people inside Thursday afternoon.

Police say they received the complaint at around 2 p.m. The vehicle was first seen on Sampson Drive, then turned down Stokil Drive towards Smokey Dr. Elementary School in Lower Sackville.

The caller reported that a girl was flagged over by a blue Mazda CX5, which had been occupied by an older male driver and an older female passenger.

“The young female appeared to be giving the couple directions,” police stated. “She then got into the back seat of the vehicle and the vehicle drove away.”

Police are now looking to speak with the man and woman inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.