Rick Zamperin: J-Lo and Shakira, a safe pick for Super Bowl halftime show

Months after one of the worst Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory the people behind the decision are kicking things up a notch.

This past February, Maroon 5 was placed in a no-win situation when they headlined the halftime concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

WATCH: Adam Levine hits back at criticism of Maroon 5’s Super Bowl halftime performance

You’ll recall that a host of musicians and celebrities called for the rock band to pull out of the show in support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the league since protesting social injustice by kneeling during the American national anthem in 2016.

However, lead singer Adam Levine and his band mates went on with the show.

READ MORE: Maroon 5 drops new single, ‘Memories’

On Thursday, the National Football League, Pepsi, and Roc Nation announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2 in Miami.

These two women, powerhouse singers who’ve had incredible careers and enjoy a massive following, are taking their talents to South Beach. Actually, both own homes in the area.

The duo is also a safe pick. A great pick, but a safe one.

Both women haven’t been mired in any serious controversies, aside from allegations that Shakira has stashed a bunch of cash in an offshore bank account to avoid paying taxes on her fortune. Name me a gazillionaire who doesn’t do that?

READ MORE: Shakira charged with tax evasion, owes $21 million, say Spanish prosecutors

I’m excited to see what ‘Jenny from the Block’ and Shakira bring to the stage but I’m not sure their show will break the halftime viewership record of 120.7 million people set in 2015 by Katy Perry, unless the performance includes a dancing shark.