Maroon 5 drops new single, ‘Memories’

Maroon 5 has released a brand new single entitled Memories.

It dropped on Friday morning and currently serves as a standalone single. It’s also the first since the band’s smash-hit 2018 collaboration with Cardi B — Girls Like You.

On the meaning behind the song, frontman Adam Levine took to Twitter to explain that it was about losing someone or something.

The 40-year-old wrote: “This song is for anyone who has ever experienced loss. In other words, this song is for all of us.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear if the Moves Like Jagger rockers are working on a follow-up to their 2017 album, Red Pill Blues.

Following a highly criticized Superbowl performance earlier this year, Levine and the rest of Maroon 5 stepped away from the spotlight.

Ahead of the game, the NFL remained under after the controversy surrounding one of its former players, Colin Kaepernick.

An online petition was launched late last year calling out artists rumoured to play the Superbowl halftime show. It pulled in more than 85,000 signatures across the globe. The petition pleaded the Maroon 5 reject the potential spot in the 53rd annual event. However, they did not.

Despite the backlash, it seems a large number of Maroon 5 fans were ecstatic upon their unexpected return this week.

Memories quickly shot to the No. 1 spot on the iTunes singles chart in the U.S.

Here’s what some pleased fans had to say over Twitter:

This new maroon 5 will make you think of your past hard. — Liam Fagan 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@littleliam_0596) September 20, 2019

🍻 Here’s to the ones that we got, cheers to the wish you were here 🍻 “Memories” is such a feel good song!! @maroon5 pic.twitter.com/1mD20KwT3g — Valerie (@ValIeriee) September 20, 2019

#Memories by @maroon5 fits perfectly … some of the best memories I've made were on my birthday. "Here's to the ones that we got, cheers to the ones that we lost … Drinks bring back Memories bring back, memories bring back you" Deep. — Bryan wa Wangui (@benjamin_wangui) September 20, 2019

In the wake of the overwhelming response and popularity of Memories, Levine returned to Twitter and wrote, “This one is the nearest and dearest to my heart. To see people connecting to it touches me in ways I cannot fully explain. Humbled,” he concluded.

Memories is now available through all major streaming platforms.

