Taylor Swift returning to ‘The Voice’

Ten seasons after serving as one of the show’s most popular “Mega Mentors,” Taylor Swift is returning to The Voice again to assume the role once more.

Starting in the first knockout rounds, Swift, 29, will serve as the unbiased and overseeing coach, offering advice and assistance to new contestants and the next generation of The Voice coaches: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and returning star, Gwen Stefani — who will replace longtime host, Adam Levine.

As reported by Billboard, NBC announced the Wildest Dreams singer’s comeback on Monday.

Secretly building up to the revelation, Swift made an appearance on The Voice’s Season 16 finale, where she invited Panic! At the Disco‘s frontman, Brendon Urie, onstage for an energetic and heavily choreographed performance.

The duo ripped through the smash-hit single, Me!, from Swift’s latest album, Lover — which was released last month and quickly reached No. 1 on the Top 200 album charts, before being dethroned by progressive rock band, Tool.

Lover is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Season 17 of The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

