Youth seriously injured in fall from top of moving vehicle: London police

According to London police, the incident occurred in a parking lot in the city's east end around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after falling off the top of a vehicle that came to an abrupt stop.

Emergency crews attended to a parking lot located at 330 Clarke Road, and transported the injured teen to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation has been reassigned to LPS’s Traffic Management Unit.

Police are asking anyone with further information to call the London Police Service at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

