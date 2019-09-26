Halton Catholic school youth counsellor charged with sexual assault

A child and youth counsellor at the Halton Catholic District School Board is facing sex-related charges.

Halton Regional Police say the accused was arrested Thursday and is employed at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Oakville.

Police say the charges stem from offences involving a student in 2001 while the counsellor was working at Bishop P.F. Reding Secondary School in Milton.

READ MORE: Guelph court sentences former Windsor cop for sexually assaulting children

Fernando Costa, 53, of Oakville is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police say he has been employed as a child and youth counsellor by the school board since 1990 and has worked at various elementary and high schools over the course of his career.

READ MORE: Child sexual exploitation in Canada: survivors reveal terrifying reality

Police say he’s also been involved with coaching sports teams at various schools.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or similar incidents to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit.

WATCH: (Sept. 12, 2019) Rash of tire, rim thefts reported at GO stations: Halton police