Guelph court sentences former Windsor cop for sexually assaulting children

A former Windsor police officer has been sentenced by a Guelph court to four years in prison for sexually assaulting children.

John Robert Leigh Taylor pleaded guilty earlier this year to several charges relating to sexual offences against children and sentencing was carried out on Sept. 19.

Taylor was arrested in March 2017 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. Later that year, 12 additional charges, involving four other victims, were laid.

He was also charged by Windsor police after more victims came forward with complaints that occurred in the 1970s and 1980s.

Taylor was an officer with Windsor police between 1972 and 1979. He was also involved in a number of community activities that involved children and youth.

In a news release on Monday, Guelph police said there is no statute of limitations on crimes of this nature. Any other possible victims who have yet to come forward can contact investigators at 519-824-1212.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

