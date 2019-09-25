Cannabis
Guelph police sniff out ‘freshly burnt’ cannabis, lay trafficking charge

If police officers need to have a nose for crime-fighting, then officers with Guelph police certainly passed that test on Wednesday during a traffic stop in the south end.

Guelph police said a vehicle was pulled over at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Clair Road and Gordon Street.

According to a news release, officers could smell freshly burnt cannabis emitting from the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Officers then searched the vehicle and allegedly found over 30 grams of illegal cannabis.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with several drug-related offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused was later released on a promise to appear in court in November.

