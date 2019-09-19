Canada
September 19, 2019 1:11 pm

Guelph boy skips school to go fishing, police replace his broken reel and rod

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say an 11-year-old boy caught a massive fish while skipping school on Monday.

Guelph police / Supplied
A A

It was a different kind of “catch and release” for an 11-year-old boy in Guelph who skipped school to go fishing on his own.

Guelph police say they were notified on Monday that a young boy had left school after lunch without permission to go fishing in the Speed River.

READ MORE: Guelph police hoping to return stolen items to rightful owner

An officer managed to track him down at the boy’s favourite fishing hole, where he was reportedly found shirtless, soaked head to toe and holding a massive fish he had just caught.

The boy even broke his fishing rod in the process of making the big catch.

“The officer took some time to patiently explain the importance of going to school, after all, even fish stay in schools,” police said in a news release filled with fishing-related puns.

Story continues below

The officer took the boy home, where his mother said her son loves fishing and the broken rod was actually his birthday gift in July.

Police said the officer determined the investigation wasn’t quite closed and took the time to go to a local fishing store — Hook Line and Sinker on Eramosa Road — to speak with the owner about the boy’s situation.

The owner was kind enough to donate a brand-new reel and rod, which were then gifted to the boy by the officer.

READ MORE: Busy weekend has Guelph police urging university students to be respectful

“[He’s] now ‘ofishally’ ready for the weekend,” police said in the news release. “If you can think of a better gesture, let ‘minnow.'”

They added that students should never skip school, but police are happy that the boy will continue to do what he loves.

WATCH: Shaq buys shoes for teen with size 18 feet after hearing his mom can’t afford sneakers

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
boy skips school
boy skips school goes fishing
Guelph
Guelph good news story
Guelph Police
Guelph police fishing
Guelph police officer
Guelph proud
Guelphproud
speed river
Speed River fishing

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.