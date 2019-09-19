Guelph boy skips school to go fishing, police replace his broken reel and rod

It was a different kind of “catch and release” for an 11-year-old boy in Guelph who skipped school to go fishing on his own.

Guelph police say they were notified on Monday that a young boy had left school after lunch without permission to go fishing in the Speed River.

An officer managed to track him down at the boy’s favourite fishing hole, where he was reportedly found shirtless, soaked head to toe and holding a massive fish he had just caught.

The boy even broke his fishing rod in the process of making the big catch.

“The officer took some time to patiently explain the importance of going to school, after all, even fish stay in schools,” police said in a news release filled with fishing-related puns.

The officer took the boy home, where his mother said her son loves fishing and the broken rod was actually his birthday gift in July.

Police said the officer determined the investigation wasn’t quite closed and took the time to go to a local fishing store — Hook Line and Sinker on Eramosa Road — to speak with the owner about the boy’s situation.

The owner was kind enough to donate a brand-new reel and rod, which were then gifted to the boy by the officer.

“[He’s] now ‘ofishally’ ready for the weekend,” police said in the news release. “If you can think of a better gesture, let ‘minnow.'”

They added that students should never skip school, but police are happy that the boy will continue to do what he loves.

