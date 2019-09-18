Guelph police hoping to return stolen items to rightful owner

Guelph police say they are trying to return some stolen items to their rightful owner.

Several photos were released on Wednesday afternoon, including ones of a Huawei tablet, a Timex watch along with some DeWalt tools and toolbag.

Police didn’t say when or where the theft took place.

Anyone who has been a victim of property crime and believes the items belong to them is asked to call Guelph police.

The lead investigator can be reached at 519-824-1212 or tbyard@guelphpolice.ca.