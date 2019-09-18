Crime
September 18, 2019 3:40 pm

Guelph police hoping to return stolen items to rightful owner

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

DeWalt tools are among the many items Guelph police are hoping to return to their rightful owner.

Guelph police
A A

Guelph police say they are trying to return some stolen items to their rightful owner.

Several photos were released on Wednesday afternoon, including ones of a Huawei tablet, a Timex watch along with some DeWalt tools and toolbag.

Police didn’t say when or where the theft took place.

READ MORE: Guelph police investigating daytime bank robbery in the south end

Anyone who has been a victim of property crime and believes the items belong to them is asked to call Guelph police.

The lead investigator can be reached at 519-824-1212 or tbyard@guelphpolice.ca.

stolen2

A Huawei tablet

Guelph police
stolen4

DeWalt tools are among the many items Guelph police are hoping to return to their rightful owner.

Guelph police
stolen3

A Timex watch

Guelph police
stolen1

A DeWalt toolbag

Guelph police

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph crime
Guelph Police
guelph police property crime
Guelph police stolen items
Guelph Police theft
Guelph property crime

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.