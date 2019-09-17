Guelph police investigating daytime bank robbery in south end

Guelph police say they are looking for a male suspect following a bank robbery in the city’s south end on Monday afternoon.

According to police, a man walked into a bank on Kortright Road just after 2 p.m. and left with a quantity of cash.

They said no was injured and no weapons were used but didn’t elaborate on how the money was taken.

The suspect was last seen on a motorcycle that may have been in the area of Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road around the same time as the robbery.

A suspect description was not provided by Guelph police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7235. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted on their website.

